The Demon Slayer franchise will have its own Crocs collection with four very striking designs, inspired by Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

Demon Slayer is one of the most successful and acclaimed series todaythe work of Koyoharu Gotouge It has been incredibly receptive to viewers, and no wonder, since it has a very interesting premise, coupled with fascinating characters who, from day one, have captivated fans with their unique personalities and abilities.

In addition, The influence that Demon Slayer has had on the manga/anime industry has been very notablesince in a short time this series has been placed on par with the best works in history, since each season it has been responsible for offering unique moments that have been liked by the fans, who have not hesitated to show their admiration and love for Tanjiro and company.

In fact, the success and receptivity that Demon Slayer has had over the years is so great that, recently It has been revealed that this franchise will have its own Crocs collectionoffering several models of footwear with allusive designs of your favorite characters from the series.

Demon Slayer will have its own Crocs collection

As we have already mentioned, The impact that manga/anime culture has had on the entire world has been enormoussince more and more franchises from other sectors are interested in collaborating with some recognized IPs in this industry, as has been the case of Chainsaw Man, which a few months ago had a collaboration with the clothing brand Uniqlo, demonstrating the success that the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Evidently, The Koyoharu Gotouge franchise has not been exempt from this type of collaborationsince it has recently been revealed that it is will have his own Crocs collectionwhich will have designs alluding to the most beloved characters of the series, and will be presented at the New York Comic Con to later be sold online through Foot Locker.

In these images you can appreciate the Demon Slayer Crocs collectionwhich will have four models in particular, Inspirados en Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke y Zenitsu. In addition, these will have original accessories alluding to each of the characters they are inspired by.

As can be seen, This Crocs collection adapts the allusive designs of the most beloved characters of the series in an exceptional way, from the colors of the clothing they usually wear and some other characteristics that give a unique touch to each shoe.

Notably, This collection is already on pre-sale, as they will go on sale next October 18only available in the United States at the moment. The retail price will start from $65 to $80with the Tanjiro-inspired Crocs being the most expensive.

So, If you are a fan of the franchise you should not miss this fascinating collection of Demon Slayer Crocswhich have very striking designs that you will love.

Merchandising and collaborations between big brands in both anime and other industries have had abysmal growth in recent years, as more and more franchises from other segments are interested in manga/anime culture, which confirms the impact of Japanese works worldwide.

On the other hand, Demon Slayer is waiting for its fourth season, which has been rumored to be in production, since This installment will give way to a new facet in the adventures of Tanjiro and companywho will have to go through rigorous training to defeat the other Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji.

