Muzan is one of the most important characters in Demon Slayer. If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba, surely you will have closely followed the behavior of this character with the Pillars of Kimetsu throughout all the events of the anime.

This curiosity revolves around why Muzan does not want or show symptoms of wanting to transform the Pilare into demonss. Muzan is a villain who demonstrates great intelligence in all the decisions he makes throughout the anime. The reason? We tell you below:

The Demon Slayer Pillars have great combat power, technique and also cunning. He Turning these Pillars into demons would compromise the cause of Muzan.since he would run the risk that in the future, these Pillars turned into Demons could betray him.

Hence, the villain does not decide to sentence his main mission and task in this way. The King of Demons considers trust very important, and turning a Pillar into a Demon would make him constantly doubt and restless. The world of Demon Slayer is full of curiosities, do you think there is something more hidden behind Muzan’s decisions?