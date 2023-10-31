The Demon Slayer anime has great news about the future of the franchise. A future that fans are eager to discover.

Demon Slayer has issued a statement regarding its future. The acclaimed Night Watch anime has kept a low profile since the end of its third season. But the pause was never going to last long. The ufotable team is hard at work on the next installment of the Japanese animated series. Now it looks like the world is about to get a shocking update on what’s coming for the franchise. And the anime’s trailer is scheduled to be released in just over a month.

[Promotion Reel 2024]

Delivering the latest information on the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”

“Promotion Reel 2024” Scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Please wait for further information.#Demon slayer pic.twitter.com/NMX2PEd2LW — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Official (@kimetsu_off) October 29, 2023

The information comes directly from the Demon Slayer team, as they posted a message on social media. It was there that anime fans found out. And they knew that The Japanese franchise plans to launch its Promo Reel 2024 very soon. The mysterious clip will premiere on December 10 and promises to show the next projects they have underway. This statement has driven fans crazy and represents a 180-degree turn in the pause that the saga recently took.

The future of ‘Night Guardians’ depends on this event

Of course, you can imagine fans’ excitement over this trailer. Demon Slayer has already confirmed that its television anime will continue and that the fourth season will be significant. Following the Swordsman Village arc, it is now time for Tanjiro to begin training him as a Hashira. This means that the Hashira Training arc will premiere next year.

So we hope this next trailer gives us a preview of its action. However, it will also reveal many other projects underway and related to the saga. So We will have to wait until next December 10 to clear up doubts and know the future of Demon Slayer.

