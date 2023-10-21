What’s behind Demon Slayer’s Pillar of Rock Tears?

Tears usually accompany the character’s face in several of his scenes.

The plot of Demon Slayer continues to advance and with it the appearance of increasingly dangerous demons has forced Tanjiro and the rest of our protagonists to need the help and skills of the Pillars, prominent members of the Demon Extermination Corps specialized in fighting against the fearsome Upper Moons.

Among these Pillars stands out Gyomei Himejima for being considered by his companions the strongest Pillar of all and one of the aces up humanity’s sleeve to stop these dangerous creatures. One of the particulars that this mysterious character presents and that causes intrigue among many Demon Slayer fans is the reason why this Pilar is constantly crying and thanks to an official fanbook we finally have the official explanation.

The author of Demon Slayer explains the causes of Gyomei Himejima’s tears

The explanation was collected in an official Demon Slayer fanbook called “Demon Slayer: Demon Slayer Company Inspection Record”. In this book made by Gotouge, a large number of illustrations and curiosities from his manga were compiled, including the following description about the character of Gyomei Himejima:

“A robust man who never stops shedding tears of mercy. He is a swordsman who feels sorry for the unfortunate, all the time he prays to Buddha and sheds tears for them.” With these words from the author we know that a good number of the times Himejima cries is due to to the pain he feels for the victims of Muzan Kibutsuji and his most powerful demons.

Although this is the most important reason, Gotouge also confirmed in this same fanbook that this action is part of the personality of Pilar de la Roca, which he points out as an empathetic and sensitive person despite his immense power: “He is very susceptible to being moved and shedding tears. He always cries when he sees a child hold his mother’s hand. He cries simply when he sees garbage scattered around the place.”

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is already in production and this time it will cover the brief Pillar Training arc. in this arc Gyomei Himejima and other Pillars will have great prominence and we will also know part of the past of some of its most prominent members, including Himejima himself.

