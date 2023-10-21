Suara.com – Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Jansen Sitindaon, dismissed reports that the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, visited the residence of the Chairman of the Democratic High Council, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in Cikeas, Bogor, Saturday (21/10/2023) today.

Jansen said that SBY was out of town. According to him, SBY has not been in Cikeas for the past three days.

“Mr SBY is out of town. It’s been three days. I happen to be accompanying him,” said Jansen in a tweet on X’s social media account quoted Suara.comSaturday (21/10/2023).

Therefore, Jansen explained that the news that Gibran would visit Cikeas to meet SBY was false news.

“So it is not true that there will be a meeting tonight. Because Pak SBY himself is not in Cikeas and Jakarta,” he said.

Previously it was reported that today Gibran was officially promoted as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate by the Golkar Party. Since morning, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has met with a number of party figures.

Before arriving at the Golkar National Conference on Saturday afternoon, he first held a closed meeting with the General Chair of PAN, Zulkifli Hasan, on Saturday morning.

Apart from that, Gibran also responded to the news that he would visit the house of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in Cikeas, who is the Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party.

“Even if you (even) follow, there’s no need,” said Gibran at the Golkar DPP office after attending the Golkar National Meeting, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Before being promoted by Golkar as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, Gibran admitted that he had communicated with the Chair of the PDIP DPP, Puan Maharani.

“Yes, I’ve communicated (to Puan),” said Gibran to journalists at the Golkar DPP office after attending the Golkar National Meeting, Saturday (21/10/2023).