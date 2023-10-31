Toby Fox changes plans regarding the release date of the new Deltarune Chapters. He’s going to cut back so they come out sooner.

Toby Fox, the father of Undertale and Deltarune, has published a new newsletter in which he wanted to dedicate a little more to talking about the new episodes of his latest game. An update that brings good news, because he has revealed that he is going to advance the release date of the new chapters of Deltarune.

Toby recalled that his original idea was to release Deltarune Chapter 3, 4 and 5 together in a paid pack. However, after having finished the content of the third part and diving deeper into the fourth, he has realized that There is still a long way to go to finish chapter 5“and I don’t think anyone wants to wait that long to launch something, especially me,” he commented.

And what are you going to do then? Change plans, cut back and launch ahead of schedule.

New Strategy: No more waiting for Chapter 5. Instead, let’s focus on release Deltarune for sale once we finish Chapter 4. That should be more reasonable! He Chapter 4 already has one good amount of sequences and enemies made. Additionally, I have hired a new producer whose job is accelerate game development for future chapters. Therefore, I feel very optimistic about the next steps of this project. Toby Fox, creator of Deltarune

As already announced at the time, although the first two episodes are free, The next chapters of Deltarune will be paid. The revelation that Toby Fox has just made also implies two things: that We will have the new Deltarune sooner than expected and? It will be cheaper than initially thought.

Now all that remains is to know When will Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 go on sale? after the change in strategy regarding its release date. As its creator indicates, there isn’t much left, and we won’t hear about its development again until that date is close, “or something fun happens.”

Fuente: Newsletter de Toby Fox