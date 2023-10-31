On the website you already have everything you need to know about Deltarune, and now we receive a new and interesting message featuring this notable Nintendo Switch video game. There are confirmed news!

Deltarune on the way

The text that has recently been published by its creator Toby Fox confirms more details about the development of the game. The creator has confirmed in a development bulletin that the game will be released in a paid version after completing Chapter 4. This will allow fans to enjoy the Chapters 3 and 4 in a shorter period of time instead of waiting for the completion of the Chapter 5which is still far from completion.

Chapter 3 is almost complete in content, and the team has already embarked on the development of Chapter 4. The new approach should speed up the launch of future chapters of Deltarune, so we will be attentive.



