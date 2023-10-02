One more day, from the official blog we receive a new and interesting message starring one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Delta rune. There is news about its third chapter!

Deltarune: Chapter 3

The text that has recently been published by its creator Toby Fox confirms more details about the development of the game. This time it has confirmed that a stealth mechanic that was not fun during development has been removed. The team found the section where this mechanic would have been used to be unsatisfactory, so they decided to remove it from the game. Additionally, they announced that this next part of the game is now playable from start to finish.

Fox explained that the initial idea included a section focused on stealth, where players would move slowly in certain areas. However, after developing some concepts, they realized that a mechanism that simply slowed down movement was not fun, so they decided to scrap it.

The development of Deltarune Chapter 3 keep moving forward, and although it is not completely finished, the incomplete parts are becoming less numerous, according to the creative. This status update relates to the one from just a few days ago, including soundtrack sample.

