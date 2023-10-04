Delfin, the family yacht to pay Del Vecchio’s creditors. But not only

The heirs Del Vecchio dealing with his father’s creditors. After the presentation of the minority list for the Board of Directors of Mediobanca in which dolphin has deposited a roster full of “technical figures” (but extraneous to the banking sector), also the front of the execution of the testament it stays just as warm.

According to what appears in Milano Finanza, in fact, Luca and Clemente, the two youngest children of Leonardo Del Vecchiopatron of the galaxy Essiluxthey would have asked the Milan court for authorization to sell some movable assets to pay creditors.

The family yacht certainly stands out among the resources at the forefront.”Moneikos”, a vessel approximately 62 meters long from which the heirs hope to earn a sum close to 38 million euros. For now, however, writes Mf, the only offer received so far amounts to “only” 22 million.

But that is not all. Del Vecchio’s widow, Nicoletta Zampilloit appears that she was willing to have the payment of inheritance taxes fall directly on the estate of the eyewear king only, however, if the rest of the heirs, including the eldest and youngest children, are of the same opinion.

Finally, on the table family Del Vecchio there would also be the real estate properties of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in France, and that of Agordo in Veneto. In fact, according to what we learn, it is Francesco MilleriCEO of Luxottica, is the fourth child Leonardo Maria they would like to transform the house into an open place in memory of their father.

Who are the five councilors in the list filed by Delfin

Returning to the list for the Mediobanca Board of Directors, what surprised most of all was the name of Lapucci. As Mf writes, the names are largely attributable to afternoon Essilux. Thanks to a starting block of almost 30% and also raking in a few additional votes, it is very likely that dolphin also supported by the Capitoline entrepreneur, manages to place all five candidates on the new board of directors. But not only dolphinthe list of is also awaited Assogestion.

