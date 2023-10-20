The former Juventus captain spoke about his possible return to Juventus after his farewell years ago at the Allianz Stadium

The former footballer of Juventus Alessandro Of thePier0 gave a very long interview to La Repubblica, in which he spoke about the black and white and the situation related to football bets: “It’s a big and complex topic, things that are difficult for me to understand. Sport must be enough. For me there was only the field. There were precise rules regarding drugs and gambling. I would never do anything that could in any world ruin my dream. Not before, when I was young, nor after, when I was successful.”

“At Juventus you are always under pressure. That company is, however, a point of reference. Not just for Juventus fans. I believe that everyone, after asking about the result of the heart’s training, finds out what Juve has done. Hoping for the best or the worst. However, it is a central club in the history of Italian football. It is much more than a football team. When you have so much pressure, so much responsibility and face moments of change, generational transitions and the conclusion of lucky cycles, it is obvious that not everything can go right. A readjustment is underway, and as a fan I hope that the choices made are correct because we hope to return to seeing a Juve that can have its say not only in Italy, but in Europe.”

“Through my journey, for all the years in which we shared so many joys and also the darkest moment of Serie B, I have built a special relationship with Juventus. Not only because I support Juventus, but because nineteen years is really a long time. People ask me: “Why don’t you return to Juve?”. I reply that I must not return, because I never left. When you spend a lot of time and many experiences in a community, the roots sink into the ground. Ok, I’m not working on it today, that’s fine — maybe things will change in the future, who knows? —, but I will never feel far away. A big part of my heart is there. And it will always be. Always on the same side.”

