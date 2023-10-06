The two champions met in Abu Dhabi and took the opportunity to exchange Juventus shirts and Lakers jerseys

Football and basketball together, in the name of two sports superstars. Yesterday the NBA organized a special event in Abu Dhabi and Alessandro Del Piero was also among the guests. Who thus had the opportunity to meet and exchange shirts with a symbol of the Los Angeles Lakers, Abdul Jabbar, winner of 6 NBA titles.

Series a and nba

—

The legend of Serie A together with the legend of the NBA. The Juventus number 10 was one of the many guests at the event in Abu Dhabi, a place where Lega Serie A is working to expand its brand. Documenting the meeting is a post on Instagram with photos of the two legends exchanging shirts: Del Piero receives Jabbar’s 33, and Abdul receives Alex’s black and white 10. The caption succinctly summarizes the post: “2 sports. 2 legends. Same class.”