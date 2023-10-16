loading…

Israel bombards Khan Younis, Gaza, Monday (16/10/2023). Colombia expels the Israeli Ambassador as the culmination of a diplomatic feud related to President Gustavo Petro’s defense of Gaza residents. Photo/REUTERS

BOGOTA – The Colombian government expels the Ambassador Israel Take a dig at Dagan by asking him to leave the South American country immediately.

This expulsion occurred after Dagan did not accept President Gustavo Petro’s statement which defended the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza due to the Israeli military’s brutal bombing during its war with Hamas.

President Petro equated Israel’s military actions against the Palestinian people in Gaza with Nazi atrocities against Jews in the past.

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva said Dagan should at least apologize and leave after he criticized Petro’s comparison of the Israeli attack on Gaza to the Nazi persecution of Jews.

Leyva lashed out on social media at the harshness of Israel’s response to Petro. “It’s embarrassing,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Israel, one of the main arms providers to Colombia’s military, on Sunday said it was stopping exports of security weapons to the South American country as a diplomatic row escalated.

“Democratic societies cannot allow Nazism to return to power in international politics,” wrote President Petro.

On Sunday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said Colombia’s ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez, had been summoned because of Petro’s “hostile and anti-Semitic statements.”

“The president’s statement was received with astonishment,” Manjarrez said, accusing Petro of expressing support for atrocities committed by Hamas, inciting anti-Semitism, influencing representatives of the State of Israel and threatening the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.

