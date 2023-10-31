loading…

To defend South Korea from North Korean threats, the US must deploy 100 nuclear weapons. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – United States of America (USA) and South Korea (South Korea) must work together to modernize about 100 nuclear weapons tactics to improve Seoul’s defenses against alleged increasing threats from Pyongyang. This is based on recommendations from a South Korean think tank earlier this week.

“North Korea has established a nuclear weapons force that could pose a real threat to South Korea’s security and is on the verge of carrying out a similar threat against the US,” claimed the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in a report entitled ‘Options to Strengthen the ROK’s (Republic of Korea’s) Nuclear Assurance.

This research was conducted in collaboration with the American research institute RAND Corporation.

The study recommended that about 100 US nuclear weapons should be modernized at South Korea’s expense, and added that they should be located on US territory but could be deployed quickly to support Seoul’s defense needs.

“(North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un appears to be planning a force of at least 300 to 500 nuclear weapons,” claim the authors of the study, which suggests that Pyongyang could break the 300-weapon threshold around 2030 as quoted by RT, Wednesday (1/11 /2023).

The report states that North Korea’s current nuclear capabilities include weapons that could kill around 2 million people if launched at its southern neighbor. Pyongyang has ambitions to use its nuclear arsenal to test Washington’s resolve in its alliance with Seoul, he added, also alleging that North Korea hopes to dominate South Korea without having to attack it.

They further recommended a process to pressure North Korea to relent on its nuclear weapons program by storing some US weapons in South Korea for symbolic and operational purposes, and placing all or part of the nuclear weapons on US ballistic missile submarines operating in the Pacific to target North Korea.

In April, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol signed the Washington Declaration, which contained the US agreement to expand its military deterrence partnership with Seoul amid increasing North Korean ballistic missile tests.