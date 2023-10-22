loading…

North Korea (North Korea) condemns the US for supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) condemned United States of America (USA) for supplying Ukraine with a long-range ballistic missile known as ATACMS. North Korea says any attack on Russia with such missiles would only hinder peace efforts.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said it used a US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for the first time, causing heavy damage to two airfields in Russian-occupied territory.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the Kiev government has repeatedly asked Washington to provide the missiles, while promising not to use them on Russia.

“The US finally delivered the ATACMS surface-to-surface missile system to Ukraine despite deep concerns and strong opposition from the international community,” Sin Hong-chol, North Korea’s ambassador to Russia, said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

“Any attack on the domestic territory of Russia, a nuclear power, will not help end the situation in Ukraine or a peaceful settlement as the US advocates, but will be a catalyst that puts all of Europe in the crucible of endless war and prolongs the war,” said the statement as quoted from Channel News Asia, Sunday (22/10/2023).

For your information, several ATACMS missile variants can carry cluster bombs.

According to the US Army website, the system provides the capability to engage high-value targets both on-site and in specific areas with precision fire up to 300 km.

On October 13, the White House accused Pyongyang of sending weapons to Russia, calling it a troubling development and raising concerns about expanding military ties between the two countries.