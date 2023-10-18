loading…

Hundreds of American Jews stormed the US Congress to demand that Israel stop its genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of United States (US) Jews stormed the halls of the US Congress on Wednesday to demand Israel stop the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

They also urged an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, in Gaza.

The mass called itself Jewish Voice for Peace.

The group states that it is an association of “Jews organizing towards the liberation of Palestine and Judaism beyond Zionism”.

More than 350 Jews, including 24 rabbis, took part in the protest.

“The ceasefire is the first step to stop the ongoing genocide by the Israeli military against more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza who are besieged and unable to leave,” wrote Jewish Voice for Peace in X, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Activists broke away from the larger demonstration on the National Mall and sat on the floor of the Parliamentary Office Building, as a group of police looked on.

While shouting “ceasefire now!” Protesters held up banners reading “let Gaza live” and “not in our name”.

Shortly after the protests began, Capitol Police warned the crowd to disperse, before moving in and detaining those who refused to comply. Capitol Police reported that about 300 people were arrested.

Outside the Congress building, the group claimed that up to 10,000 people demonstrated against Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.