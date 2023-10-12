loading…

Israeli Military Commander General Herzi Halevi admitted that he failed to protect the country after the shocking Hamas attack on Saturday last week. Photo/Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

TEL AVIV – Hamas’ spectacular al-Aqsa Storm Operation on Saturday last week succeeded in defeating the military Israel which is much more powerful and sophisticated. Zionist Military Commander General Herzi Halevi admitted that he had failed to protect his country.

General Halevi said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) failed to fulfill its responsibility to protect the country, but now intends to fight and destroy the Hamas group and its leadership.

“The IDF is responsible for the security of our country and its citizens, and we failed to do so on Saturday morning,” said Halevi, in his first public speech in Hebrew since the conflict broke out, Thursday.

“We will examine it, we will investigate it, but now it’s time for war,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Friday (13/10/2023).

Halevi described Hamas as “animals” and “terrorists” who mercilessly committed unimaginable acts on October 7.

“The IDF understands the enormity of these times, and the enormity of the mission that rests on our shoulders,” said Halevi.

“Yahya Sinwar, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, decided to carry out this terrible attack, and therefore he and the entire system under him are dead,” added the Israeli general.

Halevi added that the Israeli military would do everything to rescue the hostages captured by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

