President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan. Photo/president.am

YEREVAN – Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said his country is aiming for deeper military cooperation with France.

Armenia is currently a member of several Russian-led economic and military blocs.

The Armenian leadership blamed Russia after the ethnic Armenian-led separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh was recaptured by Azerbaijan last month.

Moscow insisted this week that it was doing everything it could, pointing out that Armenia itself had recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the region.

Appearing on the France 2 TV channel on Thursday (5/10/2023), Khachaturyan said Armenia needed a “new military partner”.

He added, “France has expressed its willingness to help us, support us to strengthen our defense capabilities.”

He noted negotiations on closer cooperation were already underway, with the aim of “stopping Azerbaijan’s ambitions.”

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also confirmed to the outlet that she had asked Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu to assess Paris’ ability to provide military assistance to Yerevan.

The diplomat added the efforts were intended to avoid a “more complicated situation” in the region. But he refused to explain further.