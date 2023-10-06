Ghost Ship Games presented Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, a new FPS with a roguelite structure which serves as a spin-off of the acclaimed co-op video game Deep Rock Galactic.

It all begins when a new precious mineral is discovered in the depths of the planet Hoxxes IV. Once the miners were sent to extract the mineral, however, communications to and from the planet abruptly cut off. In this cooperative shooter for up to four players, it will be up to us to venture to Hoxxes IV to find out what happened to the mining team and try to bring the mining site back into operation.

In Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, each mission is procedurally generated both in terms of the structure of the levels and in terms of the weapons and upgrades that can be found during the excursion. Between one run and another, however, we will return to the ship orbiting the planet to upgrade equipment and skills with the resources collected on Hoxxes IV, so as to gain an advantage during subsequent games.

Rogue Core will release in November 2024 on Steam in the Early Access programso as to allow developers to collect user feedback and improve the game as development progresses, just as happened in the case of Deep Rock Galactic.

