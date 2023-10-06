Let’s explain to you what is Deep Dream Generator, a platform where you can use artificial intelligence technology to generate images. Therefore, we can consider it as an alternative to DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion and MidJourney to create images using the prompts you write.

In this article we will start by explaining what exactly Deep Dream Generator is and some of its features. And then, we will explain to you your pricing system and to what extent you can use it for free.

What is Deep Dream Generator and how does it work?

Deep Dream Generator is a generative artificial intelligence system, which means that it is capable of generating content from nothing from a prompt or textual command. In this case, it is capable of create images from textfollowing the instructions in your description of what you want.

It is an online platform, which means you don’t have to download anything. You simply register on their website, and there you will have the option to generate the images.

You can also see images posted by others, including the prompts they have used. This, on the one hand, can help you be aware of the AI ​​possibilities of this website, and on the other hand, it can also give you ideas to create similar content.

Cat playing guitar created by Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator offers lower quality than Midjourney or DALL-E 3although its social component and the ability to earn credits with the prompts of your creations may make it attractive.

Its way of working is similar to the rest of the alternatives. You write a prompt specifying what you want to achieve, a prompt that must be in English, and where you can specify image characteristics to give it a personal touch.

One of its differentiating aspects is that has several AI models to choose from. You can also determine the quality of the image, whether you want to scale it or its aspect ratio. You can also add modifiers, for which they will also give you ideas.

How to use Deep Dream Generator for free

Deep Dream Generator works through a credit system. For registering you receive 100 credits, and creating an image can cost between 5 and 25 credits. How much an image costs varies depending on whether you add features such as increasing the quality or scaling it, or if you use some other AI model that is not the standard.

Paying users receive more credits, so that they can earn 60 new credits every hour. However, if you are patient you can also continue using this system for free, all depending on how and how much you use it.

For example, you receive credits if other users use your prompts. Therefore, if you generate an image that you liked and decide to make it public, other users will see it and will also see the prompt used. If they click on the button to use the same prompt, then you will earn credits.

In addition to this, you can earn between 1 and 8 new credits every hour depending on how much you use the platform. There are different user levels, and the more you generate and the more interactions you have and Likes from other users, the more credits you will earn.

Therefore, yes it is possible to use Deep Dream Generator for free. You won’t be able to do it all the time, but just by having your email confirmed to enter the new user level you will earn a new credit per hour, and thus, every day you will have to create two or three images.

