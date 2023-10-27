Suara.com – Local modest fashion brand Haidee & Orlin has just introduced its exclusive collection at Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 for the first time on Wednesday (25/10/2023).

This collection depicts the dreams of the designer, Meity Dwi Savitri, during her almost 10 year career in the Indonesian fashion industry with the theme “Tying Infinity Dreams”.

A total of 16 design collections were exhibited with various motifs that had binding details and ribbon-shaped patterns. The design is present on a set of tops and bottoms, dress, outer, vest, and also a jacket.

The mix and match colors displayed are also inspired by pastel color trends such as white, yellow, pink, peach and light blue which will add a chic, cheerful impression.

Brand Modest Fashion Haidee & Orlin Debut at JFW 2024 (Doc. Easttime)

The classic impression that characterizes Haidee & Orlin can be seen in the details of ribbons, lace, sequins and weaving. Of the 16 collections, 6 of them look even more beautiful when worn by muses who are Indonesian influencers.

Starting from Rania Sukandari, Shadira Firdausi, Alifhia Fitri, Dianty Annisa, and Sophia Aljufri and also Cania Marsha, Puteri Indonesia DKI Jakarta 2015, who was Haidee & Orlin’s first model in 2014.

“Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 will be Haidee & Orlin’s first show since they first appeared in 2014. I hope that Haidee & Orlin’s participation can be our first step in expanding our wings both at home and abroad,” said Meity. founder Haidee & Orlin in a press release received by Suara.com, Friday (27/10/2023).

Haidee & Orlin itself was formed when Meity, who at that time decided to wear the hijab, started designing simple outerwear which later became a trend among hijabers.

Seeing the great response, Meity then had the courage to stop working in an office and take a fashion design course at a fashion school in Jakarta.

Until finally in 2014 Haidee & Orlin developed into a brand that produces its own ready-to-wear clothing with unique designs and motifs that can be worn by all ages and walks of life.