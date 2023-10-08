The brand new Maserati GT2 achieved a Pole Position and a podium on its debut in the GT2 European Series on the last weekend of the 2023 season at Paul Ricard.

On the Le Castellet track it was the LP Racing team that brought the Trident car to its debut and the objective, in addition naturally to gaining experience for the first time in a race weekend, was to understand the state of form in the comparison with its category rivals.

Under the beautiful sun that illuminated the track located near Marseille, Luca Pirri and Leonardo Gorini began to push and make themselves seen right from the first Free Practice, so much so that the Swiss sealed the Pole Position for Race 1.

The Swiss did well to stop the clock at 2’05″239 in Qualifying 1, beating the Audi #67 of his teammate Henry Hassid by an impressive 0″622 and also keeping the Mercedes #87 of Jean-Luc Beaubelique behind him. (Akkodis-ASP) and the KTM #812 of Martin Koch (MZR) by 0″9 obtaining a historic result.

Pirri instead took Qualifying 2 and the Team Principal lapped in 2’05″135, but stopped in seventh place, preceded by the elusive poleman Reinhard Kofler with the KTM #812, Benjamin Ricci on the Mercedes-Akkodis #61 and by the four Audis lined up by PK Carsport – third with Svienes Longin – and LP Racing for Pierre Kaffer (#18), Mattia Di Giusto (#88) and Anthony Beltoise (#67).

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

Photo by: Maserati Media Center

On Saturday morning Gorini started Race 1, holding the overall and PRO-AM record very well when the traffic lights went out at the rolling start, starting to put in very fast laps which allowed him to gain up to +7″ on his rivals, who they stopped a couple of laps before the LP driver to take turns with their colleagues.

Gorini held the wheel until lap 12, when he gave way to Pirri; the Roman came out of the pits with a good margin over the Kofler missile with the KTM #812, which in turn trailed the Mercedes #15 of Stefan Rosina (True Racing) and #87 of Ludovic Badey (Akkodis-ASP).

The Maserati began to lose pace with tire wear and Pirri found himself in difficulty in more than one corner, controlling his skids and unable to resist his pursuers. Kofler and Badey overtook him on lap 19, but the new leader was penalized 10″ for a collision and the classification ended with Badey and Baubelique winners after 23 laps.

Pirri and Gorini instead took second place thanks to the 5″ penalty imposed on Rosina/Vannelet for not respecting track limits, with the True Racing crew slipping fourth behind Kofler/Koch.

Top5 also for the Audi #67 of Hassid/Beltois (LP Racing) followed by Ricci/Ricci on the Mercedes #61 of Akkodis-ASP.

In Class AM, success went to the KTM of Jan Krabec (RTR Projects) – seventh overall – with a wide margin over the Mercedes of Perrin/Knoll (#888 NM Racing) and the KTM of Angerhofer/Sarmini (#16 True Racing).

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Race 2, however, proved to be more complicated for the Maserati Corse drivers. With the sun slowly sinking into the blue sky, Pirri was unable to gain the opportunity to maintain his position on the grid at the start and slipped to 10th.

From there, the 50-year-old from Lazio attempted a comeback and on the fourth lap, after a long pressure, he overtook Sarmini’s KTM, only to then catch up and get behind Knoll’s Mercedes four laps later.

While the others had now run away, with the track clear the LP Racing boss was able to run at full power, managing to set excellent times and returning from 8th to the ninth lap to hand the blue car over to Gorini.

Here, however, the team made a mistake by giving the Swiss the green light too early and the race direction imposed the inevitable 10″ penalty for a pit stop that was too short. Gorini tried to recover, also making an error in the third sector, but despite the worn tires he managed to find a very good pace.

On lap 16 he put Ricci’s Mercedes behind him to regain eighth place – lost in the aforementioned spin – and two laps later he also overtook the Audi of his teammate Doppelmayr, and then attempted a comeback on Stéphane’s Ratel, but in vain.

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

Photo by: SRO

At the checkered flag, despite serving the penalty, the Maserati #12 placed seventh, taking home not points for the championship (given that the entry was ‘transparent’), but excellent results which will be useful for the winter work and present yourself even more prepared for 2024.

The success of the second round goes to the KTM of Koch/Kofler, which precedes that of Rosina/Vannelet with great authority. The podium was completed by the Mercedes of Beaubelique/Badey, but with fourth place it was Hassid/Beltoise who became Champions of the PRO-AM Class at the wheel of the LP Racing Audi.

KTM can instead celebrate Krabec’s title triumph in Class AM, with the RTR standard bearer overtaking Perrin’s Mercedes on the last lap, on the category podium with Angerhofer/Sarmini’s KTM third.

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

Photo by: SRO

For Maserati Corse it is a return to the GT racing scene in great style, also thinking about the commitments of 2024, as underlined by the President, Giovanni Sgro.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better debut. The car today proved to be truly competitive and we are very satisfied with this result”, says the Italian-American.

“Returning to the track for us is like coming home. Maserati has a long history in the world of racing; it is something that has always belonged to us and has always distinguished us.”

“The DNA of the Trident is made of passion and competition, which translate into sensational cars dedicated to our series production and the challenges on the track.”

“Seeing the Maserati GT2 on the starting grid in a GT championship is the memory of a successful past that takes shape again and projects us into a new era of motorsport, where we wish to once again be among the protagonists.”

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

Photo by: SRO

Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, also smiles: “With its return to GT competitions, Maserati is writing another important chapter in the history of the most engaging and ambitious motorsport, carving out a place for itself where it had already left its mark in the past, thanks to a trail of indelible successes”.

“From the track to the road we have always been looking for challenges capable of fueling and realizing the desire to give emotions behind the wheel. Maserati GT2 is our passport for the future of the brand in the racing world.”

