A moment to remember for the young Kimbrough, who made his debut in the American Serie B at just 13 years old! And the youngest ever to debut in American professional football

A debut that young Da’vian Kimbrough will remember for a long time, as he sets a new record in US soccer. The 13-year-old in fact becomes the youngest ever to debut in American professional football, thanks to his 13 years, 7 months and 13 days. Thus surpassing the previous record, which belonged to Axel Kei, who made his debut at the age of 13 years, nine months and 9 days.

A doubly happy day for the young Kimbrough, who saw his team, Sacramento Republic, beat Las Vegas 2-0 in the match valid for the USL (the American B series). The youngster had already scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for the Under13s in 2021, at just 11 years old. Who knows, he may soon cross the borders of MLS, the top league on the American continent.

October 2 – 5.29pm

