Lucinta Luna and Boy William recently traveled together in Thailand. Boy William chose Lucinta Luna as his tour guide partner for a holiday with his family.

“I and Lucinta are currently at a port in Thailand. If I go to any country, I will definitely visit its cultural or religious places,” said Boy on YouTube.

“Because this is very calming for me. I want to learn about the culture of other countries.” he added.

In the video, the two of them are seen visiting a temple. When they arrived at the temple they also wanted to pay their respects. But in between, Lucinta and Boy William became involved in an argument.

They argued about the pronunciation of mosque in English. It seems that Lucinta Luna doesn’t want to be blamed, in the end Boy Wiliam is the one who gets sprayed.

“I can speak Indonesian. It says Mosque, so it reads Mosqiu,” said Lucinta Luna, annoyed.

“So who’s right? Me or you?” said Boy.

“I’m the one (right),” exclaimed Lucinta.

Their fierce feud didn’t stop there. Lucinta Luna also teased Boy William about Ayu Ting Ting.

“So I was wrong?” Boy asked.

“You’re wrong, you’re always wrong, that’s why you were rejected by Ayu Ting Ting,” exclaimed Lucinta, who was greeted with laughter by Boy William.