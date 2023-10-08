loading…

GAZA – The latest Israeli media reports say at least 600 people have died in Israel. At the same time, Israel’s security cabinet has officially declared a state of war, allowing the government to undertake significant military activities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the war was “brought upon Israel through deadly attacks from Gaza.”

As a consequence of the war emergency, the army has deployed dozens of tanks to southern Israel.

Fierce fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters entering from Gaza is ongoing in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, in southern Israel, about 10 km from the Israel-Gaza fence, the Israeli military has not succeeded in expelling Hamas fighters from several towns and villages in Southern Israel.

“We also heard that Hamas fighters have been resupplied and rearmed and occupied a new site – Kibutz Magen – in southern Israel, which was previously untouched,” Al Jazeera reported.

Reports of 600 people killed so far in Israel “will deeply frighten” Israelis. “This will also be a reason for revenge against Gaza,” Al Jazeera reported.

Additionally, Israeli authorities have identified 44 servicemen and women as well as 30 members of the security services killed since Hamas attacked Israel early Saturday.

The security service members who died were police and border officers as well as members of Israel’s National Counter-Terror Unit, Yamam.

(ahm)