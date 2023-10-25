loading…

The death toll from Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached more than 6,500. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Number of victims killed as a result of attacks Israel Of Gaza Strip has exceeded 6,500 people. Many victims died from injuries resulting from brutal Israeli attacks after hospitals began to close in the Palestinian territories.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday afternoon local time that the death toll had reached 6,546 people, with 17,439 people injured as a result of Israeli air and artillery strikes. Most of the victims were women and children, with 2,704 children among the dead.

It was also said that 700 people had been killed in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, 300 of whom were children as reported by The New Arab, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Israel indiscriminately shelled the enclave for 19 consecutive days since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

Many people died as the health system in the Gaza Strip collapsed, and the Israeli siege hampered the movement of fuel and medical supplies to the territory.

Some hospitals had to close.

Aid has been coming in from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, but international organizations say the amount is still far from enough.

The UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, said on Wednesday that nearly 600,000 people were sheltering in its 150 facilities.

“Our shelters are FOUR times their capacity – many people are sleeping on the streets because existing facilities are overwhelmed,” the agency said.