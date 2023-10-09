loading…

Israeli soldiers direct an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) to the Israeli side of the Gaza border, after an attack by Palestinian fighters, October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV – Fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip continues. The latest data on casualties in the conflict reached more than 1,100 on the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

In Israel, the death toll exceeded 700 people, including 260 music festival participants who died in southern Israel.

The number of injured Israelis was 2,382 people. The number of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who died was 73 people.

“More than 100 Israeli citizens were arrested, including senior officers,” according to a Hamas statement.

In Palestine, 436 Palestinians were killed, including 91 children and 61 women. A total of 2271 people were injured, including 244 children and 151 women.

“The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has increased to 436 people, including 91 children, while around 2,300 people were injured,” said a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday (9/10/2023).

Previous reports showed 413 Palestinians were killed in the attacks.

“A total of 436 Palestinians were killed…Among those killed, there were 91 children and 61 women. “A total of 2,271 people were injured, including 244 children and 151 women,” the ministry explained in more detail.

The IDF updated its list of military personnel killed during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the death toll rising to 73, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The increase came as another 16 Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the south of the country over the past 24 hours, according to local newspapers.

Amid chaotic conditions, the Israeli military attacked more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets using fighter jets, helicopters and artillery in the Gaza Strip overnight, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

(she)