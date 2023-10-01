loading…

Rescue workers clean up the rubble of a damaged mosque after a suicide bomb explosion in Hangu, Pakistan on September 29. Photo/REUTERS

QUETTA – The number of deaths due to a large explosion at a mosque in Pakistan rising to 59 people on Saturday as the government vowed to find the perpetrators. The Pakistani government also accused intelligence agencies India involved in the event.

An explosion on Friday destroyed a mosque in Mastung province of southern Balochistan after a bomber detonated his explosives near a police vehicle where people had gathered for a procession to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in Pakistan, a claim India has consistently denied.

“Civil society, military and all other agencies will jointly carry out attacks against the elements involved in the Mastung suicide bombing,” Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti told media in Balochistan’s capital Quetta.

“RAW was involved in the suicide attack,” he added, referring to India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (1/10/2023).

However, he did not provide details or evidence of this alleged involvement.

India’s Foreign Ministry and government spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wasim Baig, spokesman for Balochistan’s health department, said seven more people had died in hospitals since Friday, causing the death toll to rise, adding that many patients were still in critical condition.