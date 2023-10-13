Everyone who knows anything about the world of anime and manga knows that Death Note It is usually the first anime that “newbies” Come before delving even further into this world. In fact, it is such a good work that it has been able to adapt even in areas where anime has nothing to do with.

How is it possible that despite its success we have never had additional content regarding Death Note? Yes, it is true that we have had some adaptations in the form of Live Action (which have not had any success). And it is also true that the story of Death Note had a closed ending that He did very good justice to the entire plot.

However, we feel like thinking about what a second season of Death Note could be like, or a new anime adaptation. We tell you all the rumors and all the reasons why a second installment could be sustained:

Death Note comes from the manga created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. It has 12 volumes and a total of 108 chapters. You can see it legally here. Death Note has been receiving some alternative stories or “epilogues” explaining the future of some characters. Although these writings have not had great success in the industry, they can serve to draw some conclusions. The Death Note anime has already adapted all of the manga’s source material, which is why a second season may seem unlikely. The ending of the anime was more rushed than the manga. It is speculated that if there is a second adaptation, we could be facing a “remake” of the original, or delve deeper into the history of some of the main characters.

Since Death Note was first released in anime format It’s been more than 17 years in total. Although the possibility of a remake seems distant (since nothing has ever been announced about it), it would not be unreasonable to think that it could be produced.

These are the additional contents of Death Note so far