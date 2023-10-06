Troglobytes Gamesauthors of Hyparasite and Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, are making the first demo of Death Noodle Delivery available starting today, created by Stupidi Pixel and Tiny Pixel, two local teams. At the Steam Next Fest, an event created by Valve to raise awareness of small games and more, While We Wait Here, Solium Infernum and much more are also currently available.

“We are very proud to have reached this stage of our development journey, a demo that we were eager to show off and which was a blast to develop, will finally be playable starting today!” said the developer duo of Stupidi Pixel and Tiny Pixel. “Our previous releases were much smaller, testing the waters and learning about the Steam ecosystem. With Death Noodle Delivery, we’re bringing all of our experience together, hoping that players will enjoy the eccentric, brutal and futuristic world we’ve created!”

