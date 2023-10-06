Order’s Up! The Milanese developers Stupidi Pixel and Tiny Pixel, together with publisher Troglobytes Games, they are proud to launch the brand new Death Noodle Delivery demo on Steam per PC, while the full game will be released on PC and consoles in 2024. Death Noodle Delivery is an action-packed narrative and food delivery game, set in a dark, futuristic world, where purple strobe lights, giant potholes and ruthlessly rude work bosses make the life of a delivery boy is anything but pleasant.

Play as Jimmy, a boy with a modifiable hoverboard, and prepare to dodge powerful weapons and city traffic, evade chemicals, and deliver food to customers without angering your boss or getting killed. Your survival and job depend on your ability to quickly navigate dangerous roadsupgrade your hoverboard by hacking to gain new abilities, and build cat bombs!

Main features of the game:

Fast Action Delivery: Take control of Jimmy as he zips through the mean streets on his hoverboard, making sure no noodle is left behind. Hack & Bomb: Customize your hoverboard with unique abilities, such as the ability to throw explosive bombs made with AI Cats. Wreak havoc and confusion while delivering noodles. Uncover a Dark Secret: Dive deep into the narrative as you interact with the city’s inhabitants, uncovering their hidden stories. Survive long enough and you can unlock the secrets hiding in the background. Try Not to Get Killed: As you navigate the dangerous roads, you’ll encounter various dangers, from cybernetic trucks to unpredictable obstacles. Keep your wits about you and your hoverboard ready for anything. Cyberpunk Songs: To enhance the cyberpunk atmosphere with futuristic vibes, a complete soundtrack is available with nine unique songs for the highs of delivery and the lows of discovering the toilet is clogged!

We’re very proud to have reached this stage in our development journey, a demo that we’ve been dying to show off and which was a blast to develop, will finally be playable starting today. Our previous releases were much smaller, to test the waters and learn about the Steam ecosystem. With Death Noodle Delivery, we’re putting all of our experience together, hoping that players will enjoy the eccentric, brutal, futuristic world we’ve created! Death Noodle Delivery mixes fast-paced action gameplay of life-threatening noodle deliveries with a toned-down narrative story that takes you deeper into a world that’s as rotten as it is fascinating. For anyone who wants to take a leap into the dark, where hacking your own hoverboard, finding futuristic drugs to get high on, and avoiding death are the status quo, try the demo today and let us know what you think.

The Death Noodle Delivery demo is playable right now on Steam for PC and will be part of the Steam Next Fest! The full game will be released on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in 2024.