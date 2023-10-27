Denpasar Voice – The efforts of the Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, to look for players of descent so they can take part in the naturalization program continues to be in the spotlight.

The latest is the Dutch League striker, Delano Ladan. The TOP Oss player in the second caste of the Dutch League reportedly wants to become an Indonesian citizen and defend the Indonesian national team.

This news was uploaded by the fanbase account @futboll.indonesiaa on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“TOP Dutch League 2 striker Oss Delano Ladan has Indonesian blood and really wants to defend the Indonesian National Team,” wrote the account @futboll.indonesiaa

Interestingly, Delano Ladan responded directly to the upload from the @futboll.indonesiaa account with his personal Instagram account @delano_ladan.

In the comments column, the former ADO Den Haag player commented by uploading red garuda and love bird emoticons.

Suddenly, Delano Ladan’s comments were attacked by Indonesian netizens, who flocked to ask him to immediately take care of the naturalization process.

“@delano_ladan delano, send DM to STY, Erick Tohir, Ratu Tisha please,” commented the account @wildanfath

“@delano_ladan hi brother we are Indonesia,” commented the account @roy.wirayudha

“@delano_ladan just hopes it fits @shintaeyong7777’s criteria, bro, because he’s the one who decides,” commented the account @prikitieeewwww. (*/Ana AP)