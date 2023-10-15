Suara.com – The Indonesian National Team’s first leg match against Brunei Darussalam recently showed several weaknesses in the team. Coach Shin Tae-yong, with careful consideration, had to rethink the team’s strategy for the upcoming second leg match.

In the match at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Senayan, on October 12 2023, a number of Indonesian national team players were unable to provide optimal performance. This raises questions about whether or not substitutions are necessary in the second leg match against Brunei Darussalam.

According to the schedule that has been set, the second leg match between Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam will take place at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, on 17 October 2023. This match is an important moment for the Indonesian national team to improve their performance.

The following are several Indonesian national team players who may need to be substituted by Shin Tae-yong in the second leg match against Brunei Darussalam:

1. Pratama Arhan

Pratama Arhan, in the first leg match against Brunei Darussalam, was unable to reach the expected standards. His appearance was less than optimal, very different from his usual appearance.

Even though it does not face many threats of attacks, its role in assisting attacks is very minimal. This Tokyo Verdy player often seems to make his own mistakes. His first touch looked less than sharp, and his passes were not always accurate. What’s even more striking is that his crossing did not produce any meaningful opportunities in the penalty box.

2. Marc Klok

Shin Tae-yong also needs to consider benching Marc Klok in the next match. This Dutch-born midfielder has not been seen enough in the main role in midfield. The situation changed when Ricky Kambuaya entered in the second half.

With Ricky’s presence, the Indonesian National Team’s attacks have become more varied. This gives Shin Tae-yong many options in the second meeting. Apart from Ricky Kambuaya, Arkhan Fikri could also be a worthy alternative for the second leg match.

3. Dendy Sulistyawan

Dendy Sulistyawan also did not show maximum performance in the first match. Therefore, Shin Tae-yong decided to replace him with Witan Sulaeman. This change has quite an impact on the game.

Dendy’s less than optimal performance in the first half was also influenced by the lack of ball supply from the midfield. Therefore, Shin Tae-yong must consider other players in the attack line to replace Dendy Sulistyawan in the second leg match.

The second leg match against Brunei Darussalam will be a crucial test for the Indonesian national team. Coach Shin Tae-yong must choose strategies wisely and ensure that his team performs better.

By reserving several players who have not performed optimally, the Indonesian national team has a better chance of winning in this second leg match.