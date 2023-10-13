

What is the distribution law?

The dispersal law stipulates that municipalities in the Netherlands are obliged to provide shelter to asylum seekers and that there is a fair distribution across the country. A majority of the House of Representatives is in favor of introducing the law, which does not mean that it will actually be introduced.

The Senate must also agree. The question is whether there is a majority there. The BBB, the largest faction in the Senate, does not support the law. If the law does not pass the Senate, it is possible that the entire subject will be passed on to a new cabinet.