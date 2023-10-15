Say goodbye to space problems with the Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB.

The Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD has protection against water, high temperatures, X-rays, drops and wear.

If you want to expand the storage capacity of your mobile phone or Nintendo Switch, and you are looking for a high-capacity microSD that is cheap, then this offer will not leave you indifferent. The Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB, one of the best microSD on the market if we take into account the quality-price ratio, now it can be yours for only 33.99 euros if you buy it on Amazon or PcComponentes. It is worth mentioning that this card costs 69.99 euros on the Samsung website, so we are talking about a 51% discount.

This microSD has a score of 4.7 stars out of 5 and 84% of reviews are positive. Almost nothing! In addition, it is a fairly fast microSD, although we will talk about this later. As a preview we will say that it is also a very interesting option that you are looking for a card for the Steam Deck. However, if you plan to install Windows 10/11, it is better to buy a microSD that is faster, for example, the 512 GB SanDisk Extreme Pro, although it is much more expensive.

Save 36 euros by buying the 512 GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD on Amazon

The Samsung EVO Plus is a microSD card that It has a reading speed of up to 130MB/s. According to Samsung, it is ideal for recording and playing high-resolution videos, as well as quickly transferring files. If we focus on the Nintendo Switch, the games load very quickly, so in this sense you will not have any problems.

But the best thing about this card is its large storage capacity. With 512 GB You will have enough space to store thousands of photos, videos, music and video games. And speaking of games, this card is perfect for Nintendo Switch, since it allows you to install all your favorite games on the same microSD. If you don’t know how to format a microSD card on the Nintendo console, you just have to take a look at the tutorial on the Nintendo website.

In short, the Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB is a microSD card that offers good performance, and that you can now buy at a very attractive price. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so you better not think too much and take advantage of this opportunity, you won’t regret it. By the way, It has rarely been so cheapall the more reason to get it now that it has a huge discount.

