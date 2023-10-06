The antihero will face a busy week with several tests that will be pure chaos, adventure and laughter with a spectacular creative team

Mystery and nostalgia are woven into the plot of Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1, a comic that invites us to explore a week in the life of Wade Wilson. But what happens when Deadpool decides to take on seven deadly missions in a single week?

Let’s immerse ourselves in this new world of action and humor. Marvel has prepared something special for Deadpool fans, and we assure you that you won’t want to miss it.

Deadpool Seven Slaughters: One week, seven deadly missions

If you’ve ever wondered what a week in the life of Wade Wilson would be like, this new edition answers that question with a cocktail of blood and sarcasm. Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 reveals that he has a lot of work to do: from confrontations with rival assassins to top-secret assassination missions.

This new comic is in the hands of an all-star team, which includes names like Rob Liefeldoriginal co-creator of the character; Justina Ireland; Gail Simone; Cullen Bunn and many more. Everyone has come together to make this number a real rollercoaster of excitement and spectacle. Furthermore, the cover is the work of the great Greg Capullo.

Marvel has brought to light seven unlabeled pages, one from each chapter. There we have seen Deadpool remembering past adventures, specifically his “Back in Black” era. We have also witnessed how the most emblematic antihero meets again with Dominohis former X-Force partner, and how he gets involved in a zombie attack, among other exciting scenes.

Deadpool’s Journey: From Madelyne Pryor to the Brood

No less important, the Merc with a Mouth visits Madelyne Pryor and has an encounter that could change everything with the Brood. Will this be the comic that unites all the facets of Wade Wilson? Only time will tell.

Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 It is not just a mere collection of missions. It’s a window into a week in the life of Deadpool that promises everything you could expect from our favorite antihero: action, dark humor, and definitely some heart. The comic will go on sale next Wednesday, November 15.

Don’t forget to mark the date on your calendar, because this comic is a one-way ticket to a trip that no Deadpool fan will want to miss. We are already counting the days to join Deadpool in this adventure that, without a doubt, will be one to remember.

Deadpool’s craziest adventures: From encounters with Galactus to unexpected romances

To talk about this charismatic character is to enter a world of chaos, black humor and unexpected turns. One of the most iconic episodes in his cosmic history was when the antihero becomes the ‘herald’ of Galactus. Yes, you read it right. In an effort to find something to eat, he convinces Galactus to become his herald, a position normally reserved for characters like the Silver Surfer.

No less crazy is the arc in which Deadpool travel back in time and meet past versions of Marvel heroes. Their goal was to settle scores and “fix” the story, but as you can imagine, things didn’t go as planned. This time travel caused more problems than it solved, including a confrontation with a cartoon Hitler.

If we talk about love, who could forget the Wade Wilson’s romance with Death? Yes, the personification of Death itself. Both characters had a romantic relationship that even aroused Thanos’ jealousy.

But if something stands out in Deadpool’s adventures, it is his role in the Secret Wars, where he literally sews universes together to create a new one. Reality and logic are very loose concepts for Deadpool, and that is why his adventures are a delicacy for any fan looking for something more than action: a good dose of madness and comedy.

The adventures of Deadpool are a box of surprises full of humor, drama and unbridled action. The sky is the limit when it comes to our favorite Merc with a Mouth.