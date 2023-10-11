“Deadpool 3” aims to keep its release date on the calendar despite the actors’ strike in Hollywood.

Everything indicates that “Deadpool 3” will maintain its release date. In recent months, many projects from all franchises and universes have suffered delays in their release dates as a result of the actors’ strike (SAG-AFTRA) and previously the writers’ strike (WGA) carried out in Hollywood. As good news, the scriptwriters have already reached an agreement with the studios and resumed their respective jobs, which clarifies the future of many of the projects in the world of film and TV.

Yesterday, there was talk of “Deadpool 3”, a film that would aim to keep its release date on the calendar. Although the tape began filming in May of this yearwas forced to stop after the actors’ decision to join the strike in favor of the scriptwriters.

When is “Deadpool 3” released?

Then, in an interview with The Wrap, director Shawn Levy (also director of “Free Guy”) assured that the film It should not be subject to changes in its release schedule. That’s not all, he also confirmed that The film is already halfway through the filming and editing work. Thus, there would only be about two months of filming left for the film.

“Deadpool 3” initially had a release date scheduled for November 8, 2024, a date which was modified to be brought forward for the May 3 of next year, date which would be maintained.

What will we see in the movie?

We cannot forget that “Deadpool 3” is not only the most ambitious project that Marvel Studios has been preparing in recent years, it is the presentation of the character within the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe). Ryan Reynolds once again as the protagonist of the film, the legendary return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Jennifer Garner once again as Elektra and a barrage of rumors ranging from a fan-cast of Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine to singer Taylor Swift with a cameo in the film.