The Marvel Studios Multiverse saga becomes more interesting thanks to the Loki series and the movie Deadpool 3 (2024).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its ability to weave interconnected narratives that keep fans intrigued and excited. Among the latest rumors circulating online, there is one that suggests that the Time Variation Authority (TVA) and Mobius, characters from the Loki series, could cross paths with the beloved antihero, Wade Wilson, in the upcoming film Deadpool 3 Although this rumor has not yet been officially confirmed, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright has shed some light on the possibility.

In an interview with CB ahead of the release of Loki season 2, Kevin Wright noted that the universe they’re building with Loki lays the groundwork for rich storytelling elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think everything we’re doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere. I can say on behalf of everyone on the Loki team that we are hopeful and excited about the possibility that TVA can continue telling stories at TVA. I always think of them as our time-based multiverse. “It’s a version of SHIELD that we can use in so many places and tell so many interesting stories.”

This is fascinating news.

In the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson ventures into time travel to alter events in his own timeline. Which raises the possibility that the TVA, with its role in controlling time variants, will spring into action to pursue the “Mercenary with a Mouth” in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3

The Loki season 1 finale, which shook the foundation of the MCU by triggering the creation of multiple alternate universes, made it clear that this organization plays a crucial role in the development of the overall narrative.

Kevin Wright also highlighted the pivotal role Loki has played in the overall plot of the MCU so far. “He has become the common thread. And I remember Michael Waldron and I were talking about it a lot in the first season or just acknowledging it in the first season, so a lot of the first two or three phases of Marvel storytelling go back to Loki and the decisions he made. .

Loki

As the MCU continues to expand and explore new directions, fans can expect the connections between different properties to become more intriguing and surprising. If TVA finally crosses paths with Deadpool 3, it could open an exciting and comedic chapter in the world of Marvel superheroes.

The Deadpool 3 movie will premiere on May 3, 2024. While the second season of Loki will arrive on Disney Plus on October 6, 2023.