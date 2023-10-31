New details continue to come to light about the highly anticipated Deadpool 3: the new Marvel film has temporarily interrupted filming due to the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike which is involving all of Hollywood and it is not clear what the new release period is.

Despite this, numerous insiders are making disclosures the information available on the plot and, in particular, on the role of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the film.

According to insiders MyTimeToShineHello and CanWeGetSomeToast, the film will be entirely faithful to the style to which the chatty mercenary par excellence has accustomed us: our Deadpool will combine one of his disasters with Cable’s time machine and, thanks to this, will become aware of a terrible threat.

Kang, supervillain par excellence in the most recent Marvel films, is recruiting a powerful destructive army and, for this reason, Deadpool is looking for “colleagues” who can help him avert the threat: among these a reluctant Wolverine.

Some sources also report that, alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, there will also be Tom Holland in the role “Spider-Man Original”.

We wait for new information regarding Deadpool 3, whose release period has been postponed from March 2024 to a period not yet well specified.