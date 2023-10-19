Posted by Tobi Oulego on Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series – Film, series and comics news. Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Netflix. Premieres, trailers…

After trying to maintain its release date, “Deadpool 3” was forced to postpone its release date as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Of course, after the premiere of “Spiderman: No Way Home” in 2021, “Deadpool 3” is the most hyped and anticipated movie by Marvel fans. As we have been talking about in recent weeks, the film directed by Shawn Levy reaffirmed several times in maintaining its stipulated release date of May 3, 2024.

Even having reconfirmed that date the previous week, Marvel Studios was forced to make the worst of decisions, delaying the film. After last week’s failed meetings between the Hollywood actors union (SAG-AFTRA) and the studios, many of the future releases were left up in the air and adrift.

When will “Deadpool 3” be released?

Following confirmation of the delay released by Deadline, The film was left without a defined date for the year 2024. This means that The studio does not know when the film will be released, what is certain is that it will be in 2024. But that’s not all, with the delay of Deadpool, Deadline Hints There’s a Chance the “Captain America: Brave New World” Movie Could Be Moved Up to May 3, 2024the date lost by Levy’s tape.

Let us also remember that the director confirmed that The film is already halfway through the filming and editing work. Thus, there would only be about two months of filming left for the film. The rain of rumors that goes from a fan-cast of Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine even the singer Taylor Swift with a cameo in the film will have to wait. May 3, 2024 joins the list of release dates lost by “Deadpool 3” along with November 8.

