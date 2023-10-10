Despite union hurdles and rumors, Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a crown jewel for Marvel and Disney, and you have to know why

Deadpool 3: Absolute priority for Marvel

Imagine a world where Wolverine and Deadpool team up to fix broken realities. Not only does this scenario sound like a fanfic dream, but it will soon be a reality on the big screen. While the planet recovers from the work stoppage due to the WGA strike and the imminent resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, at Disney there is a film that is attracting all attention: Deadpool 3.

What makes this third installment so special? Apart from being the delight of comic book fans, this film will become an event the size of an Avengers installment. That’s right, Marvel Studios and Disney are betting big to make sure Deadpool 3 stays on its scheduled date of May 3, 2024.

Marvel & Disney: A safe bet

The green traffic light has been turned on to resume production. The strikes have come to an end, and Marvel’s priority is to resume filming Deadpool 3 as soon as possible. The objective? Keep that juicy premiere for May 2024. Shawn Levy, the director of the film, explained the situation in which the filming ended: “We were in the middle of filming with Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day and the chemistry is, I must say, spoiler alert, as incredibly great as we hoped it would be.”

The plot of Deadpool 3 is more intriguing than ever. The film will be a key piece in the Multiverse Saga and is rumored to feature Deadpool and Wolverine recruiting a wide range of heroes from alternate realities. The purpose? May the TVA be able to build a new world when Kang’s Multiversal war begins.

A journey through the history of the Mercenary with a Mouth

If we think about Deadpool, it’s hard not to imagine him breaking the fourth wall and cracking biting jokes while dishing out justice his way. This character, created by artist Rob Liefeld and writer Fabian Nicieza, has been a phenomenon since he first appeared in The New Mutants #98 in 1991. Since then, he has been the protagonist of several comics, animated series and, of course, films that have broken box office records. Deadpool has managed to win the hearts of the public with his irreverent humor and ability to poke fun at typical superhero tropes.

Deadpool y los X-Men: Until now, the character of Deadpool has been a separate universe within the great web that is Marvel. But the inclusion of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 opens an exciting door: the possibility of seeing the Merc with a Mouth interacting more closely with the X-Men and other characters from the Marvel universe. This crossover could further raise interest in the Multiverse Saga, especially considering the rumors about the appearance of such iconic names as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. There’s no doubt that Deadpool 3 will be a turning point in the way we view shared universes in film.

Returning stars and new faces

The film will not only feature the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Familiar faces such as Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) will return. Additionally, Emma Corrin is in line to play Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen could be a TVA agent named Paradox. We cannot forget that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra and the appearance of actors of the caliber of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen is rumored.

In a nutshell, Deadpool 3 is preparing to break it. Not only because of its story and the stellar cast that accompanies it, but because of the crucial role it will play in the Marvel cinematic universe. So while production schedules reignite, one thing is clear: for Marvel and Disney, Deadpool 3 is a clear example that the wait will be worth it.