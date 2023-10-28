Shawn Levy addresses reports that Taylor Swift is the mutant Dazzler in Deadpool 3

El director de Deadpool 3, Shawn Levyis surprised at how easy it was to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie cameos.

Los cameos de Deadpool 3

During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy responded to the host about whether there were any cameos from the third part of Deadpool which surprised him. Below, we share the director’s response.

“Yes, and what also surprised me is how easy some of those cameos have been. People love Deadpool. People love Ryan. Fortunately, people seem to like my work too. “They know that Ryan and I are in a rhythm of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.”

Horowitz also mentioned rumors linking Taylor Swift with the mutant Dazzler, and asked Levy if the character’s name “has ever escaped anyone’s lips when you’ve been in a room with Taylor.” The director responded as follows: “I’m sure she slips through the lips of social media every day and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Deadpool 3 Its release date is May 3, 2024, but it is a matter of time before its delay is announced.