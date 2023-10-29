Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Talks About How Easy It Was For Him To Get Cameos In The Movie

Since Deadpool 3 was announced, it has been plagued by countless casting rumors ranging from popular fan castings of Daniel Radcliffe and Taylor Swift to the possible return of actors who were in the X-Men run on FOX. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy seemingly confirmed that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should expect to see multiple cameos in Deadpool 3, which were only possible thanks to Ryan Reynolds and how popular the character is.

“What surprised me is how easy some of those cameos have been,” Levy said. “People love Deadpool. People love Ryan (Reynolds). Fortunately, people seem to like my work too. “They know that Ryan and I are in a rhythm of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.” Despite not revealing anything about the identities of the cameos Deadpool 3the filmmaker confirmed that some of the casting rumors are true, while others are not, so DO YOUR POINTS!

You can watch the full interview below

No release date

Levy also confirmed that they had already finished half of filming before the Hollywood strikes forced them to halt production. As the actors’ strike continues, Deadpool 3 has reportedly missed its release date. This followed Levy’s warning that the film was in danger of being delayed. “I don’t even know if we officially have (a release date). I know it was going to be May 3,” Levy said, according to TheWrap. “Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at real risk. We have shot half of the movie. I have edited half of the film. We are dying to get back to work and achieve this. The film will be released next year.”

What to expect in Deadpool 3?

Wolverine and Deadpool 3

Levy directs Deadpool 3 from a script he co-wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Rheese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. The project reunites the filmmaker with Reynolds after collaborating together on 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project.

The third installment also stars Hugh Jackman who will reprise his iconic role of Logan/Wolverine which will also feature returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio and Karan Soni as Dopinder. Other confirmed cast members include actors Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, along with Marvel veteran Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Despite several casting rumors, the plot remains a mystery, except for speculation about Deadpool traveling the multiverse with the TVA taking center stage.

