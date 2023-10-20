It is rumored that the release of Deadpool 3 could be delayed until beyond 2024. Will this have consequences for the MCU and open the door for Captain America: Brave New World to take its place?

Deadpool 3 faces an uncertain future, and No, we’re not talking about Wade Wilson’s ethical dilemmas., but about something much more mundane but no less serious: the actors’ strike. Although Ryan Reynolds and company were already halfway through filming, the film has fallen into temporary limbo.

The SAG-AFTRA strike: An obstacle for Marvel

The matter is more complex than it seems. The SAG-AFTRA strike which began in July 2023 has paralyzed the industry. Actors are demanding better salaries and protection against artificial intelligence, among other things. In the midst of all this, negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) have stalled. The strike accuses the AMPTP of using “intimidation tactics,” further complicating the outlook for Deadpool 3.

What about Captain America: Brave New World?

Do you remember that Captain America: Brave New World already finished filming in June 2023? Well then, there is a possibility that the date initially assigned for Deadpool 3 will be taken over. However, neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed this change, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the matter.

Deadpool 3 presents itself as a buffet of talent. Directed by Shawn Levy, from Free Guy, and starring an all-star cast including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa. To that let’s add young promises like Brianna Hildebrand and veterans like Jennifer Garner. And if the rumors are true, we could see Taylor Swift making a cameo as Dazzler.

The repercussions on the MCU

The possible delay of Deadpool 3 is a low blow for the MCU. This was one of the most anticipated premieres for 2024 and could leave a void that is difficult to fill. Although other projects are in the oven, the connection with the X-Men universe and the incorporation of characters like Wolverine made Deadpool 3 a unique project.

If the strike is resolved soon, it would still be difficult for Deadpool 3 to reach the May 2024 date. Ultimately, the film was only halfway through filming when the strike broke out. Added to this is that even if the strike is resolved in the coming weeks, there may not be enough time to finish the film.

Why does Deadpool matter so much in the MCU?

Now, you may be wondering, Why all the fuss about Deadpool 3? After all, the MCU has a lot of heroes and plots going on. The answer is simple: Deadpool is not just another superhero. Since his first appearance in 2016, this irreverent and subversive character has earned a place in the hearts of fans, not only for his dark humor and tendency to break the fourth wall, but also for being a breath of fresh air in a genre that can sometimes be too serious.

Wade Wilson, Deadpool’s real name, has shown that you can be a hero and a scoundrel at the same time. And now, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where we already have figures like Iron Man and Doctor Strange, Deadpool has the potential to bring a whole new dynamic. His full introduction to the MCU can do much more than offer laughs; could offer a counterweight to the often rigid morality of other characters. And that, my friends, is what makes the wait for the third installment of the mercenary with a mouth so torturous.

It is clear that the future of Deadpool 3 lies in swampy terrain. As negotiations progress and labor disputes are resolved, we can only wait and see what happens. But one thing is for sure: fans are eager and any decision made will have a significant impact on the film landscape.