Hamas ground attacks on Israeli territory killed hundreds of residents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – More than 100 bodies have been found in Israel’s Libbutz Be’eri, as the horrors that occurred when Palestinian Hamas fighters launched a deadly surprise attack slowly unfold.

Be’eri, a self-sustaining farming community of 1,000 residents near Gaza, was one of the first places targeted by Hamas fighters who broke through the border on Saturday morning, and was one of the places hardest hit.

The heavily armed Hamas fighters arrived in Be’eri on motorbikes around 7 a.m., just half an hour after they breached the normally heavily fortified and high-tech border wall between Gaza and Israel, according to the video.

There was bloodshed. Footage showed Hamas fighters pulling three bodies out of the car, before stealing the vehicle and driving north. The video, which first appeared on Telegram, was taken with a surveillance camera in Be’eri. CNN has geolocated the video to an intersection in the northeastern part of the kibbutz.

Another video showed armed militants taking five Israeli civilians captive, and four bodies were later seen lying on the ground nearby in another video verified by CNN.

Terrified residents told Israel’s Channel 12 television station that the attackers went from house to house, trying to break into their homes.

“Of the 107 bodies recovered after the incident, the majority were local residents of the kibbutz, although some were Israeli security forces,” a search and rescue spokesperson told CNN.

Traditionally agrarian, kibbutzim (plural of kibbutz) were popular in the country’s early years, founded on the ideals of communal living and farming. About 125,000 people live there today, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel, and there are about 250 kibbutzim throughout Israel.

The IDF acknowledged on Monday that Be’eri was “severely impacted.”