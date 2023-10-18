Marvel has announced the new mutant miniseries. It is titled Dead X-Men and has attracted a lot of attention among the readers of the House of Ideas.

The new Marvel saga is titled Dead X-Men and it looks very good. The mutants are once again embarking on a fight to protect their future. However, to achieve that purpose, the great superheroes of the House of Ideas collection will have to delve into the past this time and with a very powerful new miniseries.

This series will have a script by Steve Foxe and illustrations by Vincenzo Carratù, Bernard Chang and Jonas Scharf. The premise of the history of Dead X-Men It is, at the same time, simple and extraordinarily complex. Take a seat because all Marvel mutant lovers won’t want to miss what’s to come in the saga.

During the events of this year’s Hellfire Gala, many mutants were brutally slaughtered by the anti-mutant group known as Orchis. Now, Professor X has resurrected them to send them on a mission to the past in an attempt to rewrite history and save Krakoa.

The serie Dead X-Men a Marvel will only have four issues and will follow their journey and the impossible task that mutants are given to protect their future by changing their past. A very classic narrative trope within the mutant collection that will delight all readers, both classic and modern.

The author’s excitement about the story of Dead X-Men

The writer of the series, Steve Foxe, talked about how excited he is about this story and the exciting repercussions his narrative will have. “Dead X-Men is one of the most complex stories I have developed for Marvel,” said the author. “But it is also one of the purest and most essential.”

“We’re talking about a small group of mutants who have to make the impossible possible,” Steve Foxe continued to explain. “That’s the premise that made me fall in love with the X-Men when I was a kid.” Of course, the premise of Dead X-Men It has all the classic ingredients that made mutants immortal within the Marvel Universe.

“I have worked closely with Kieron GiIlen and Jordan White to ensure that the mission these unexpected of Dead X-Men.

“I’m also excited that Marvel has accepted the challenge of assembling such a great artistic team,” he said. “There’s a reason you’ll see so many talented creators credited in the comic. “I can’t wait for readers to discover the secret behind Dead X-Men.” We will have to be attentive, then.