Developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, Dead Space Remake will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog later this month. Reviewed by our Kommissarthe old but new experience originally created by Glen Schofield, author of The Callisto Protocol, is a very different remake of the title released in 2008.

Isaac Clarke is an ordinary engineer sent on a mission to repair the USG Ishimura, a huge mining spaceship, who ends up discovering that something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew was massacred and his beloved partner, Nicole, she disappeared somewhere on board.

