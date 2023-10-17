Xbox Game Pass is more than positioned in the industry and users of the Xbox ecosystem just have to wait for the surprises to arrive and each month there is anticipation for what will join the service. Today, Microsoft surprised fans of horror games with a big announcement and that is that Dead Space Remake will arrive before Halloween, the best possible time. The best thing is that there will be different platforms where you can play it and here we tell you how.

Dead Space Remake is headed to Game Pass and you can play it on Xbox, PC and mobile

Dead Space Remake is headed to Game Pass and will be available on the service on October 26. Beyond the good news about its launch, there is excitement because it can be played on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and mobile devices. Surely you will wonder what you have to do to enjoy this work of Survival Horror so we have you covered with the different options.

Dead Space Remake coming to Game Pass on October 26

What subscription do I need to play Dead Space Remake on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S?

To begin, you should know that Dead Space Remake comes to the Microsoft service via the agreement with EA Play, meaning it will only be available in some Xbox Game Pass subscription levels. Well, if you play on a console, that is, you have an Xbox Series Basic Xbox Game Pass for $159 MXN y Xbox Game Pass Core de $169 per month they will not serve you. In this case you must be a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate whose cost is $249 MXN per month It includes the EA Play subscription. Don’t worry, Dead Space Remake will appear in the Xbox Game Pass listing and also in the EA Play listing in the service’s user interface so you just have to select it, download it and enjoy it.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is your option to play Dead Space on Xbox Series X|S, PC and mobile

How to play Dead Space Remake on Game Pass for PC and mobile devices?

Now, if you play only on PC or it is your favorite platform, the option to play Dead Space Remake is the subscription to PC Game Pass that costs $149 MXN per month and includes EA Play. In this case it is the same procedure, enter the Game Pass application on your PC, select Dead Space Remake and get ready to play.

However, if you are a gamer who has no limits, you should know that with the subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate It has absolutely everything that the Microsoft service offers. In that sense, if you are a subscriber of this level you already have EA Play and PC Game Pass, but the best thing is that you have access to the cloud. What does this mean? That you can play Dead Space Remake on Xbox Series X|S, PC or mobile devices compatible with the Game Pass app. Better yet, if you don’t want to wait for the download and have a good internet connection, you can start playing right away on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile devices.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: REVIEW – Dead Space

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News