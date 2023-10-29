Without a doubt, Dead Space is a modern exponent of horror games. Sadly, it fell out of favor with the release of its third installment, which strayed away from the horror that captivated fans. The final result disappointed on all fronts, resulting in the franchise remaining in the freezer for a decade.

During his participation in the CaptainBribo podcast, Chuck Beaverwriter and co-producer of Dead Space 3, discussed various topics related to the franchise Electronic Arts. There, he said that he would like to remake the third installment “almost completely” and proposed interesting changes.

This is how Chuck Beaver would like a hypothetical Dead Space 3 Remake to be

It’s no secret that the third and final title in the franchise received strong criticism for leaving horror aside to focus on action. In the interview, the creative assured that, if he had the opportunity, he would eliminate a large part of the cooperative mechanics.

“We weren’t allowed to make a horror game from the beginning (…) The plan (with Dead Space 3) was to expand into other genres. All these fragments together were not only incapable of generating a new audience, they also (caused) the loss of the previous audience,” said the writer.

Chuck Beaver points out that it would maintain the story on which the game is based and that characters like Ellie Langford would still have some participation; However, he comments that he would make the story focus on Isaac Clarkealthough I would keep John Carver to show events from 2 points of view.

Precisely, the writer comments that he would change the narrative roles of Robert Norton, John Carver, Ellie and more characters to support the story of Isaac Clarke and his internal struggle.

Dead Space 3 focused too much on the action sections

At this point, it is unknown if Electronic Arts plans to remake the third title in the franchise. Although the new version of the first installment received universal praise from fans and critics, those responsible for it have not yet commented on their next big project.

But tell us, would you like a remake of this game? Let us read you in the comments box.

Dead Space 3 is available for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Click here to read more news related to the franchise.

