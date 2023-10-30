2023 was the year of the rebirth of one of the most beloved horror franchises of recent years: Dead Space. After the publication of the remake of the first chapter (certain news is still awaited for the remake of its sequel) we have also returned to talking about the “black sheep” of the saga.

It’s certainly no mystery that fans didn’t appreciate it the third chapter, much is due to the FPS twist that the gameplay takes, scarifying much of the horror experience. But did the developers really want this third chapter to be like this? Apparently not.

Chuck Beaver, writer and co-producer of the series, made important statements regarding the development of Dead Space 3 during the Captain Bribo podcast. We bring them back to you:

“If it were possible, I would do Dead Space 3 all over again: I didn’t mind the setting, but I would have been even more comfortable with the concept of a “destroyed” Isaac. The cooperative mode itself wasn’t bad, but it would have made each player see different ghosts. The main story would have to be totally redone“. “The initial plan was to expand the series to more genres: you can see for yourself what the result was.”

