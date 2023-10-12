After more than a decade in development, Dead Island 2 was released and just when it was expected that it would not do well, something common for projects with problems and in development hell, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver showed that the game was good and success was a logical consequence. Whats Next? The expansion stage and we already know when they will arrive.

Haus, Dead Island 2's story DLC already has a release date

Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver revealed the release date and window, respectively, of the 2 promised expansions for Dead Island 2, which can be purchased with the Expansion Pass or are part of the special editions. According to official information, Haus, the first story DLC, will debut on November 2 while SOLA Festival, the second expansion, will debut in the second half of 2024, so as you can see there is Dead Island 2 for a while.

As for Haus, it was revealed that it will address the story of a cult formed by billionaires in Malibu because, as you know, the zombie apocalypse devastated all of California, but those with the financial means to survive had the opportunity to stay alive. In this case, Dambuster promises a story full of psychopathic horror and authentic surrealism as we see what remains of society has become.

For its part, SOLA Festival will have a more festive atmosphere in the streets of Los Angeles, California with a group of survivors trying to save the world. Will it be the conclusion that this zombie work deserves in the purest Hollywood style?

